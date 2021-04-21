Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $413.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.37 and a 200 day moving average of $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

