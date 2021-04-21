Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,745 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Epizyme worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $787.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. Epizyme’s revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,178 shares of company stock valued at $266,862. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

