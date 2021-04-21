Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTT. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $539.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTT shares. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

