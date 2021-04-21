Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 39.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

FSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $594.60 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,460.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

