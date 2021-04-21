Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of TrueBlue worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

TBI stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $786.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

