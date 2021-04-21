Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Avid Technology worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,415. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.44 million, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

