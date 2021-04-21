Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of German American Bancorp worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

