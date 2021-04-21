Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 488.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Mustang Bio worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

MBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $257.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

