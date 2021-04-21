Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 326,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orange by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

