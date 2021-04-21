Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,184 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Veritone worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $66,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,087,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,966,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $6,125,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

