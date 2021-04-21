Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,151 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AdaptHealth worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 626.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHCO. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

