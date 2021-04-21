Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $579.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

