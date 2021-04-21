Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,778 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Alector worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alector by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alector by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $399,031.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 101,758 shares of company stock worth $1,972,685 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

