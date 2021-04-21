Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

