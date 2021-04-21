Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,825 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,825 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 546,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after buying an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

MOD stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $806.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

