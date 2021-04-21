Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Winmark worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Winmark by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $200.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day moving average is $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $200.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

