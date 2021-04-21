Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 25,617 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,617 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Murphy Oil worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 217,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.