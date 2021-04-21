Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 42,558 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,558 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of UroGen Pharma worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URGN opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

