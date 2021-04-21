Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 86,538 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Denny’s worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

