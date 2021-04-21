Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FROG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last quarter.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

