Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,011 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of American Finance Trust worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Finance Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIN opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

