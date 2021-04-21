Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. 4,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

