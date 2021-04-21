NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $750.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $700.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA opened at $606.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.34. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $267.11 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

