NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.62 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $65.83 by ($2.62), Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $106.22 on Wednesday, reaching $4,800.00. 34,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,242. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,660.00 and a 1-year high of $5,028.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,695.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4,364.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,053.20.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

