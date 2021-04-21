O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.20% of O-I Glass worth $41,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 267,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 142,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

