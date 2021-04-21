O-I Glass (OI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

