Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $235.84 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $235.84 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.