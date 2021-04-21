Oceaneering International (OII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.