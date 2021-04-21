Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of C$18.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

