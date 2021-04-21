OctoFi (OCTO) Market Capitalization Hits $53.73 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $53.73 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $67.38 or 0.00124055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00068124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00094668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00660999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.93 or 0.08099244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00049251 BTC.

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

