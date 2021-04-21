Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,999,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.