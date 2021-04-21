Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,999,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OCGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
