Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 720,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,999,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
OCGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.