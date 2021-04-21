Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 720,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,999,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

OCGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

