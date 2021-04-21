Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) versus Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Financial Survey

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Capricor Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocuphire Pharma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Capricor Therapeutics $1.00 million 87.77 -$7.64 million N/A N/A

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ocuphire Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocuphire Pharma N/A -79.33% -58.43% Capricor Therapeutics -2,304.84% -55.79% -44.36%

Risk and Volatility

Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 6.55, meaning that its stock price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ocuphire Pharma and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 376.97%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.69%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Ocuphire Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.