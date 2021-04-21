Oddz Hits Market Cap of $19.02 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Oddz has a total market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00275846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.83 or 0.00972466 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00668989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,119.77 or 1.00035243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

