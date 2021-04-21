Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 114,500 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 114,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $1,639,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,855,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,366,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 740,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 85,064 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after buying an additional 395,958 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

