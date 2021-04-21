Oil States International (OIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Oil States International to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.88 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OIS opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

OIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

