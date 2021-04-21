OKB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $426.07 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $17.72 or 0.00031929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $426.07 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00067960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00094853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00648398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00050671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

