Old Dominion Freight Line Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,465 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 510% compared to the average volume of 404 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.37. 28,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,864. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $253.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

