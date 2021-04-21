Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

