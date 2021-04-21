OMG Network Price Hits $7.83 (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $7.83 or 0.00014362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $475.72 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.15 or 0.00378101 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001815 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

