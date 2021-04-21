Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,308. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.