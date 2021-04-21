Omnitude (ECOM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 47.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $420,704.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00068209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00095005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.02 or 0.00663827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.35 or 0.07971606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049918 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

