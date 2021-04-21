OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMVKY. UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of OMVKY opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

