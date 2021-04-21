ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock Price Up 8.7%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 2,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.22 million.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,031 shares of company stock worth $6,881,012 in the last 90 days.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

