ONE Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 105,509 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. 85,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

