ONE Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 4.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $102.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,212 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

