ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $22.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,555 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 14.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $22,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

