ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,868. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

