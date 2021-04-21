ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $11.08 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 217,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 7.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,928 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,384,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,741,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,476 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

