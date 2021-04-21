ONE Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $415.12. The stock had a trading volume of 118,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

